Spills and thrills at long course swimming gala

WINDHOEK - The fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the 2018/2019 swimming season took place this past weekend at the Olympia Swimming pool, with most of the swimmers managing to improve their seed times.

The most significant improvement was from Heleni Stergiadis of Dolphins Swimming Club who improved in the Girls 800m in the 15-16 year category by approximately 15 seconds. Heleni also received the most FINA points (589) for the Girls 200m Freestyle 15-16 year category.

In addition to the above, there were 11 swimmers over the age of 25 years competing, comprising six ladies and five men. This is an increase of five master swimmers.

“The Namibian Swimming Union (Nasu) would like to encourage all adult swimmers to compete in future galas. The aim is to encourage swimming as a sport well beyond school years and to promote it as part of a healthy adult lifestyle,” said Nicky McNamara, spokesperson for Nasu.

“The gala was a huge success and we look forward to the Bank Windhoek Long Course National Championships which will take place from 21 to 24 February 2019 at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek,” McNamara said.

Swimmers achieving four or more first place results were:

Jessica Humphrey Girls 9-10 achieved four firsts

Eliphas Nakaleke Boys 9-10 achieved five firsts

Oliver Durand Boys 11-12 & 12 & Under achieved four firsts

Brave Magongo Boys 11-12 & 12 & Under achieved five firsts

Ariana Naukosho Girls 11-12 & 12 & Under achieved ten firsts

Jose Canjulo Boys 13-14 achieved four firsts

Trisha Mutumbulua 13-14 achieved eight firsts

Matthew Gertze Boys 15-16 achieved four firsts

Heleni Stergiadis Girls 15-16 achieved seven first

Vicky Botha Girls 17-18 achieved seven firsts

Bjorn Prollius Boys 17-18 achieved five firsts

