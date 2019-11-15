Spirit of Summer Successful Emmency Nuukala Entertainment Khomas

WINDHOEK-Considering the unbearably high temperatures that hit the city last weekend, one would say Hilton’s first Spirit of Summer party happened at the perfect time.

The party, which was held at Hilton’s Skybar in collaboration with Malibu, on Saturday was hailed as a huge success. After the success of the first Spirit of Summer, organisers are hopeful they would make it an annual event. Judging from the turnout, summer nights in the capital and the party scene are bound to change.

Clad in bikinis, shorts and all things floral, the aim was to have partygoers enjoy summer-themed games, a dip in the pool, food and a variety of drinks, including Malibu slushies, which were a hit in the heat, while an array of local DJs was on the decks.

DJ Chello and the drum master, Dielo Drums, added flavour to the party that one did not know they needed. A combination of sounds had partygoers on their feet until very late in the evening.

The organisers had promised something different from the normal events and from the looks of things, the sound of music, the laughter and the splashing of water had that special x-factor. And with so many other events on the horizon for the rest of summer, this was a great start to the holiday season.



