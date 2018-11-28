Sports Commission officially launches strategic plan

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) officially launched its Strategic Plan for the years 2018-2022 in Windhoek, yesterday.

Speaking at the launch, NSC Chief Administrator Freddy Mwiya, said a lot of consultations had taken place between various stakeholders, including sports federations and government.

Those consultations commenced in February this year and was finally endorsed by the board in August.

He added that the plan has five strategic key objectives: enhancing sports development and participation, improving sports management capacity, ensuring the compliance to sports legal and regulatory frameworks, promoting financial self-reliance in sport, and enhancing national excellence.

“We have 25 indicators which all lead to one vision, which is an active nation excelling in sport. We also want to create at least two percent employment opportunities nationwide,” Mwiya stressed.

The document has input from all 14 regions in the country and has already been distributed to all federations, and implementation has started. “We made sure that we are in line with our line ministry’s strategic plan so as to work hand in hand with government.

“We also had the Namibia Women in Sport Association, Tertiary Institutes Sports Association of Namibia and the Namibia Schools Sport Union as well,” Mwiya continued. The plan is accessible through the NSC website and will be distributed countrywide. – Additional reporting by Nampa





