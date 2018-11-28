SPYL leader to lead Omusati council

WINDHOEK - The Outapi Town Council has endorsed Immanuel Shikongo, who is the regional secretary of Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in the Omusati Region, as the chairperson of the management committee of the local authority.

The local authority held its election and annual swearing-in of office-bearers last week at the town council boardroom.

Shikongo, who was previously an ordinary management committee member in the council, now replaces Lilja Katrina Eilo as chairman.

Eilo is now the deputy mayor.

According to sources, Selma Asina has retained her position as mayor.

Contacted for comment the town’s chief executive officer, Nashilongo Ananias, said the former deputy mayor Matheus Ndeshitila was elected as an ordinary member of the council.

The newly endorsed chairperson is deputised by Matheus Endjala.

Victoria Aggripina Nengo is a member of the management committee while Namupa Agatha Shalongo becomes an alternate member. He said that the re-elected and newly elected members were swore in by the Outapi Magistrate Karel Otto Muyeghu who presided over the election.

