SSC constructs school facilities at Ondije for N$2.4 million

ONDIJE – Ondije Mobile School in Epupa Constituency of Kunene Region, situated 180km west of Opuwo, became the beneficiary of two new hostel blocks for boys and girls and accommodation for teachers with ablution facilities, worth N$2.4 million.

The donation was made recently by the Social Security Commission (SSC) as part of its social responsibility.

Ondije school is one the 38 mobile units which was built to cater for marginalised children of the Ovatjimba, Ovatue, Ovazemba and other minority groups in Kunene Region sometime back in the 90s.

The school has a population of 43 learners from Grade 1-4 with two teachers.

The hostel is fully furnished with beds and mattresses and some blankets were also provided.

Justina Jonas, SSC board member, said at the handover of the donation that it is the mandate of the commission to promote development at the grass-root level.

The construction of the school started in 2014 and funds came from their developmental fund which caters for less privileged Namibians, while during construction people also benefitted through employment.

Ondije headman Uasutisa Tjavara remarked that it was historic for the village to receive a gift of such magnitude.

“I want to tell my people, especially parents with kids in this school, to guard and take care of this building to last for generations to come,” Tjavara emphasised.

The community is now faced with the challenge of a lack of a fence to protect the building from stray livestock as well as the lack of kitchen facilities.

*Selma Gumbo is an information officer working for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Kunene Region.

2019-07-02 09:39:06 5 hours ago