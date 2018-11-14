St Barnabas Primary School rewards best learners

Onesmus Embula

WINDHOEK – About 300 learners from pre-primary to Grade 7 were awarded for best performance at St Barnabas Primary School early this November in Windhoek.

The rewarded learners received certificates of achievement and were selected from each grade with the highest grading marks in various school subjects which narrowed down to a sum of eight top performers for the school.

This year, emerging first on the list of overall top eight learners was Grade 2 learner Kavehaha Uetupuarue (93%), seconded by Grade 3 learner Mwemba Angelo (91%), while Grade 4 learner Tjandero Kazembua (89%) came third, followed by Nghiishililwa Hileni (86%) and Mbetjiha Hitikua (86%) who are both in Grade 7, while Grade 5 learner Mundora Kavijenene (83%) came in sixth position before Grade 6 learner Muhingua Kaveripura (81%), coming second last to Grade 1 learner Hirokoherua Undjeekuje with (76%). Moreover, the top learners received a N$300 voucher worth of school stationery from Boundary Wholesale, certificates of achievement as well school bags among others. Parents and guardians of these learners also received special gifts from the school.

During the prize-giving ceremony, acting school principal Aune Mwangala said the annual event seeks to recognise and motivate learners who perform well and reward them for their effort and hard work. “It is also a platform to encourage less performers to do their best”, she said.

Meanwhile, Muhupua Tjiroze (13) LRC head girl at the school who received the LRC prefect award and special award for netball as well scholar patrol said the ceremony was interesting because it encourages those who did not receive any award to not give up. She further noted that teachers and parents constantly guide them about life lessons and challenges tapping their life skills, which she said is shaping them to become better adults. “Never give up in life, keep pushing until you break through your struggles to realise your full potential”, she said while motivating fellow learners in the gathering.

Furthermore, event organiser and teacher Alexandyne Kaune said that the performance of learners was tremendous with more learners obtaining an 80% pass rate compared to previous years. She noted that most learners perform well in content subjects such as natural science and social studies while English and mathematics are slowly picking up in terms of reaching the desired results from teachers.

At the occasion, a vulnerable Grade 1 learner Vemutjitavi Tjiveta (7) who lives with her grandmother in 8ste Laan informal settlement on the outskirts of Windhoek and struggles with school support such as school uniform, received the best mathematics award.

A total of 138 learners were rewarded overall per grade with 96 learners from pre-primary adding to the list. Other categories included 10 rewards for best netball teams, 25 prefect and scholar patrol, 12 library prefect, 11 girls and goals award, as well as 22 school choir awards.

