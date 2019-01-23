Stabbing victim battles for  life in ICU

OMUTHIYA -A young man who was brutally stabbed with a knife on Christmas Eve in the area of Onyuulaye, Oshikoto Region, is still fighting for his life in Onandjokwe hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, nearly a month after the vicious knifing incidence.

The police are still looking for the suspect identified as Shipena Mateus from Onandjamba village, who is still on the run to help them with their ongoing criminal inquiry.

The Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua said the incident happened at Onandjamba shebeens on December 25, shortly after the suspect and Andreas Ngolofana (19) were involved in a heated argument. Katjiua stated the police are busy with arrangement to arrest the suspect, as he fled to Walvis Bay after the incident.

“It is alleged the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife twice on the back and abdomen. A case of attempted murder has been opened,” said Katjiua.

In another unrelated matter, an inquest was opened by the police when the body of a 75-year-old man was found in his mahangu field, hanging from a tree with a rope around the neck.

“The deceased was identified as Sakaria Shivute, from Iigumbo village, Onakazizi area. No suicide note was left behind and no foul play suspected,” stated Katjiua, adding that the body was taken to Omuthiya police mortuary for a post-mortem.

2019-01-23 09:25:03 19 hours ago