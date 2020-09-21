Standard Bank backs Mannetti and Munana in mtc knockout project Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Standard Bank Namibia endorsed Ricardo Mannetti and Luis Munana to carry their brand during the MTC Knockout Project slated for 3 October 2020 at the National Theatre of Namibia.

This development was revealed today when the bank’s marketing manager, Sindano Nekundi, announced their N$100 000 sponsorship to the much-anticipated charity event at a press conference. “It is our commitment to support government and society to bring social justice. While many dream about exquisite holidays and flashy cars, some people are just hoping for a roof over their head and what to eat next. It is for this reason that we intend to address the social ills and can only hope other corporates can come on board and fight homelessness,” said Nekundi. Luis Munana, who is a fashion guru and holds an influential profile in the media circles, said he might not have been directly on the receiving end of being homeless but shares and understand the sentiments of those who do not have a roof over their head.

“Thank you to MTC and Standard Bank for making this possible and the opportunity to participate in issues of society. It is something beautiful to see when a corporate company is there for the people. Standard Bank continues to prove that they are there for the people and they are definitely shaking the industry. I look forward to performing as Sunny Boy and I can only put in the work to deliver,” he said.

Mannetti, who is known for his remarkable records on the touchline and not on a stage, lauded the bank for putting its weight on the personality and the initiative in particular.

“Homelessness is a social ill that takes away so much from the human being and we can only thank those who are doing something about it. Big ups for Standard Bank for taking two personalities and continuing to look out for society,” said Mannetti John Ekongo, who called on corporates to bolster the initiative, said issues of society can only be addressed with the assistance of the corporate fraternity who should look beyond returns on investments.

“We would like to thank Standard Bank for choosing to do it with us. The corporate lingua always speaks about returns on investment and I think at times like this we applaud those who see beyond that,” he said.

Online viewing tickets are available on MTC service menu by dialling *682#, selecting ‘Bundles’ option, followed by option 5 “Knockout” and a ‘Yes’ confirmation at a cost of N$50.

This gives the buyer a return SMS with their login details for the show, zero-rated.

The online ticket is zero-rated, this means that once you have purchased the online ticket, all you need is access to a smart device/laptop/computer and no data charges will apply to watch the concern online on the 03 October 2020.

Those who wish to watch it live from the theatre will be charged N$500 only. You can also choose to donate, by sending the word “Knockout” to 222 at a cost of N$20.

