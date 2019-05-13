Star Alliance unveils refurbished lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Star Alliance has officially completed the refurbishment of its lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The 980-square-metre facility offers seating for more than 220 guests and features stylish elements inspired by Parisian design and architecture.



The lounge is available to First and Business Class customers as well as Star Alliance Gold members travelling from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport – Terminal 1 on the following Star Alliance member airlines: Aegean, Air China, ANA, Asiana, EGYPTAIR, Eva Air, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines and United.



Christian Dräger, Star Alliance VP Customer Experience, commentedl “The newly renovated Star Alliance Lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle ties in seamlessly in our strategy of making the customer journey better. We are delighted to be able to offer our guests travelling from or transiting through Paris now with an unparalleled hospitality experience in a well equipped environment, where they can sit back, relax and enjoy their journey.”

The lounge, which was first opened in 2008, is located behind passport control at the highest point of the terminal building – levels 10 and 11 – and provides a panoramic view of the airport from the upper floor. Open daily from 05h30 to 22h00 depending on the flight schedule, the refurbished lounge offers a range of facilities catering to the diverse needs of today’s frequent travellers. A particularly striking feature is the landscaped garden, which gives guests the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful outdoor area reminiscent of the green spaces of Paris before their flight.

The lounge also offers an exclusive zone for customers travelling in First Class on Air China, Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways operated flights.

Customers are offered a wide range of complimentary drinks and can choose from a selection of international hot and cold menus featuring some typically French delights.

Comfortable and quiet work spaces are located on both levels and complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access is available throughout the lounge. Specific attention was paid to a significant increase of power sockets to make sure guest can stay connected at all times. Shower facilities, state-of-the-art television screens and a wide selection of international newspapers and magazines round off the service.

The lounge at Charles de Gaulle Airport, Terminal 1 is among seven other Star Alliance branded lounges, which are located at Amsterdam (AMS), Buenos Aires (EZE), Los Angeles (LAX), Nagoya (NGO), Rio de Janeiro (GIG) Rome (FCO) and Sao Paulo (GRU).

In total, 21 Star Alliance member carriers operate from Paris – CDG, offering 142 daily flights to 41 destinations in 25 countries: Aegean, Air Canada, Air India, Eva Air, Air China, Ethiopian Airlines, Adria, Lufthansa, Lot Polish Airlines, Swiss, Egyptair, All Nippon Airways, Austrian, Croatia Airlines, Asiana Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airlines, Turkish Airlines and United.



2019-05-13 10:18:22 3 days ago