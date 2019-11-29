Star of the Week: all Namibian political parties, the electorate at large Staff Reporter Focus Khomas

Our Star of the Week goes to all Namibian political parties, the electorate at large for participating peacefully in the National Assembly and Presidential elections on Wednesday.

This occurred despite challenges associated with electronic voting machines (EVMs) experienced countrywide. This however did not deter locals from exercising their constitutional and fundamental right as long lines of enthusiastic voters formed at polling stations across the country.

Political analyst Ndumba Kamwayah said Namibia has come of age and this was demonstrated by the peaceful elections in the week. He was impressed with the orderly start.

President Geingob told journalists at the polling station where he cast his vote, on the importance of voting. “It’s not war. It’s not the end of the world, we are just exercising our democratic right.”

