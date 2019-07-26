Star of the Week: Dr Raimo Naanda

Our Star of the Week is Dr Raimo Naanda, the deputy executive director in the Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation who dispelled the notion that vocational skills training is for people that are not academically gifted

Having spent the greatest part of his career at the Windhoek Vocational Center and although he has traded his overalls, he continues the dream for the vocational and technical training sector.

“I do my part in sharing my experience and to give hope to technically inclined youth that their dreams are worth pursuing. I’m proof that technical and vocational jobs are worthwhile and rewarding,” said Naanda. Having started as a welder, he now holds a doctorate in Vocational Education and Training Policy from Stellenbosch University in South Africa.

