Star of the Week: Elia Nghitoolwa

Our Star of the Week goes to Elia Nghitoolwa who has assisted 213 learners from Onanyalala Primary School in the Omusati Region with schoolbags worth N$14 000. “The mission is to reach 100 schools, I am done with one, 99 left,” said Nghitoolwa. “The reason why I chose Onanyalala Primary School is that a friend who teaches there told me about the hardship some learners face after I notified him about my project. The teacher went back to the school after the first holidays and assessed the needs of the learners, identifying the need of schoolbags since a majority of them carry books in plastic bags,” he informed New Era. Nghitoolwa, who has decided to randomly choose needy school learners from around the country, has embarked on a project called The Love and Give Foundation, which focuses on helping school learners who are struggling with uniforms, shoes, school bags, sanitary pads, and linking abused and traumatised children to psycho-social services.



2019-11-22 07:55:21 | 17 hours ago