Star of the Week: female cyclist Vera Adrian

Our Star of the Week is Namibia’s leading female cyclist Vera Adrian, who has scooped two bronze medals at the ongoing African Games in Morocco. On Monday this week, Adrian won bronze for Namibia in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) and followed up on that success with another bronze medal in the Road Race. Adrian’s winnings brought Namibia’s total medal tally at the African Games to six.

The six medals won so far, which two are gold, one silver and three bronze, all came from the cycling sport code. In the photo, Adrian (left) proudly poses with her bronze medal with winner Maroesjka Matthee of South Africa and silver medalists Aurelie Halbwachs of Mauritius.

2019-08-30 07:44:28 17 hours ago