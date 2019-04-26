  • April 26th, 2019
Star of the week: Jeremiah "Lowkey" Nakathila

Star of the week: Jeremiah “Lowkey” Nakathila

Staff Reporter   Focus   Khomas
Namibia’s boxing sensation Jeremiah “Lowkey” Nakathila last Easter Weekend moved a step closer to his ultimate dream of fighting for a world title when he defeated Hungarian opponent Zoltan Kovacs via an 8th round stoppage to claim the WBO Global junior lightweight title during the Independence Legacy Boxing Bonanza Part-2 at the Windhoek Country Club last Saturday. With the win, Nakathila is now on the verge of becoming the mandatory frontrunner for a possible world title shot against WBO junior lightweight world champion Masayuki Ito of Japan.


