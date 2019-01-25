Star of the Week: Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso)

Our Star of the Week is the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) for coming up with an initiative through its Access Campaign enabling students commuting to and from the University of Namibia (Unam) to have free transport during the registration process.

Nanso managed to organise free transport in partnership with a prominent Namibian transport company for students to Unam campus and back as from January 21 until the end of registration. The student organisation furthermore works around the clock to secure additional free transport for students at Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), International University of Management (IUM) and other equally important campuses and colleges as means of addressing some of the difficulties students (especially new entrants) faced in previous years during the registration period.

2019-01-25 08:53:37 11 hours ago