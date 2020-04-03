Star of the Week : Namibian government

Our Star of the Week is the Namibian government that on Wednesday authorised the stimulus package of N$8.1 billion that will help qualifying households, formal and informal businesses, the tourism sector, travel, aviation and construction sectors to prevail during the Covid-19 outbreak.

It takes bold, decisive leadership to make such a decision that will put bread on the tables of thousands of Namibians affected by the lockdown and will save entire sectors from collapsing.

This act clearly shows President Hage Geingob and his Cabinet are there to serve the people who voted them into power. We know it is not easy to make such bold decisions. This, indeed, is one of the traits of selfless and quality leadership.

2020-04-03 10:34:33 | 10 hours ago