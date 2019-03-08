Star of the Week: National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo)

Our Star of the Week goes to the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), founded in 1965 for electing the first female president of the party and not only that, Utjiua Muinjangue is the first female political party president of an independent Namibia. Her election came on the eve of International Women’s Day. The victory was announced last Sunday afternoon after having beaten her long-time rival, Vetaruhe Kandorozu who is also Okakarara’s constituency councillor.

She garnered 240 votes, compared to Kandorozu’s 227 and this achievement also put her in contestation in November for state presidency in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“My long-term objectives include to liaise and network with other political parties to explore how to strengthen democracy and nation building. Make Nudo a home for all Namibians. Build a bridge between the various ethnic groups in Namibia to enhance peace and harmony, so that we embrace diversity and tolerance,” she said.

Muinjangue is a social worker by profession and a lecturer at Unam.

