Star of the Week: Ryan Simasiku Nyambe

Our Star of the Week is Katima Mulilo-born professional footballer Ryan Simasiku Nyambe who put up an impressive display during his championship team Blackburn Rovers’ FA Cup replay against the English Premiership campaigners on Tuesday. Deployed in his preferred right fullback position, Nyambe showed maturity and calmness way belying his tender age of 20, as he marshalled the Ewood Park outfit’s rearguard with confidence and amazing authority.

The hosts conceded two late goals to exit the competition 4-2. Despite the defeat, the Namibian-born Nyambe’s impressive performance will go a long way in establishing himself as one of the finest young African prospects plying their trade in the highly competitive English league.

2019-01-18 10:14:58 9 hours ago