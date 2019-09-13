Star of the week: US Ambassador Lisa Johnson

Our star of the week award goes to US Ambassador Lisa Johnson and her team who this week donated another N$110 million towards the drought affecting an estimated 110 000 Namibians following a similar donation of N$1.4 million in May this year.

Johnson made the announcement of the latest donation during a brief meeting with President Hage Geingob on Wednesday, saying her team travelled throughout the regions a fortnight ago to assess the drought situation – efforts only made by stars.

The donation of more than 5000 metric tonnes of food will provide Namibians in regions hardest hit by drought with up to six month’s supply of food.

This is the second time this year the US government has donated to the drought situation in the country. In May, the US Agency for International Development’s Office for Disaster Assistance (OFDA) availed N$1.4 million for drought assistance to Namibia. What a bunch of stars!

