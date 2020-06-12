  • June 13th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Focus \ Star of the Week - Walvis Bay taxi driver

Star of the Week - Walvis Bay taxi driver

Staff Reporter   Focus   Erongo
701
0

Share on social media


This week’s Star of the Week is a Walvis Bay taxi driver who won the hearts of many last week by turning saviour for an elderly woman who had misplaced her wallet with over N$1 000 cash in his vehicle. Silas Mwaala became the toast of the nation after returning a wallet containing N$1 130 to the elderly Albertine David. The 79-year-old was preparing to send money to her family in northern Namibia when she misplaced her wallet in Mwaala’s taxi while on her way to town.


Staff Reporter
2020-06-12 10:33:49 | 21 hours ago
Home \ Focus \ Star of the Week - Walvis Bay taxi driver - New Era Live

Be the first to post a comment...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds