Star of the Week - Walvis Bay taxi driver Staff Reporter Focus Erongo

This week’s Star of the Week is a Walvis Bay taxi driver who won the hearts of many last week by turning saviour for an elderly woman who had misplaced her wallet with over N$1 000 cash in his vehicle. Silas Mwaala became the toast of the nation after returning a wallet containing N$1 130 to the elderly Albertine David. The 79-year-old was preparing to send money to her family in northern Namibia when she misplaced her wallet in Mwaala’s taxi while on her way to town.

2020-06-12 10:33:49 | 21 hours ago