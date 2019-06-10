Starke’s solitary effort sinks Ghana’s Black Stars …as Namibia intensify Afcon preps

WINDHOEK – A first half solitary effort by Namibia’s German-based attacking midfielder Manfred Starke guided the Brave Warriors to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ghana’s Black Stars during yesterday’s closed-door friendly match at the Jebel Ali Sports Center of Excellence in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The match was part of both countries preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting this month in Egypt. The match was played behind closed doors in the Western Asian emirate.

A 31st minute lone strike from Namibian German-based Starke proved enough to help the Brave Warriors secure a 1-0 victory over the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their Afcon campaigns.

Ghana’s winger Christian Atsu could have levelled the score for the Black Stars on stroke of halftime but he squandered a spot-kick awarded to them by the referee which ended the first half in a 1-0 win in favour of the Namibians.

After the break, Ghana substituted all his players who featured in the first half and Wakaso Mubarak, Kwadwo Asamoah, Thomas Partey and others were introduced. Mubarak wasted another penalty that could have helped Ghana level the match in the early minutes of the second half.

Ghana tried their luck through Asamoah and Thomas Party but most of their strikes went wide. A late header from Partey was cooled by the Namibian goalkeeper.

Ahead of yesterday’s friendly, Brave Warriors skipper Ronald Katjijere had earlier indicated that the spirit in camp was high and players are bonding well. “The training has been intense, the heat is a bit too much, but our bodies are adjusting. It is a bit tough but we are getting there. The new guys are also adjusting well,” he said.

He also indicated that everybody is working hard and fighting for a place in the team, which is good for the team and the coaching staff. The Brave Warriors are preparing for their Group-B Afcon matches against South Africa, Morocco and Ivory Coast. The tournament takes place from 21 June until 19 July 2019.



2019-06-10 10:03:01 13 hours ago