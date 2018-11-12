Starlile open African  safari in Comoros

WINDHOEK – Namibian champions Katutura glamour football club African Stars open their assault in continental club football away from home with a tie against Comoros outfit Volcano Club de Moroni in the Total CAF African Champions League preliminary round on the weekend of 27/28th of this month, with the return leg a week later in Windhoek.

The winner from the two-legged match will book a date against Soweto giants Orlando Pirates or Seychelles representatives Light Stars FC in the opening round slated for the 14th to 23rd of December 2018.

The triumphant side will join 14 teams, including defending champions Esperance of Tunisia, in the group stages for the 2018/19 Total CAF Champions League campaign.

The lucrative CAF Club Champions League carries a handsome prize money of US$2.5 million with the runner-up taking home a handsome US$1.5 million, whilst the losing semifinalists each receive US$800 000. Quarterfinalists are guaranteed US$650 000 apiece whilst the 3rd and bottom placed team in the group will pick up US$550 000 each for their troubles.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) stands to benefit via an additional share of 5% for each amount awarded to the country’s representatives.

Leading clubs from the African continent will be in action for supremacy in Africa’s biggest club showpiece that sees representatives from Africa’s premiership football leagues grilling each other for the top prize. The overall winner earns automatic qualification to the prestigious annual FIFA Club World Cup, contested between the club champions from all six continental confederations.

