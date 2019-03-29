Stars take on Magic, while BA confront Tigers… Top-8 Cup action resumes this weekend

WINDHOEK – Semifinals action in the popular Standard Bank Top-8 Cup recommences this weekend, which will see top guns African Stars locking horns with Tura Magic, and Black Africa squaring off against rivals Tigers for the 2nd leg of the cup’s semifinals.

The Standard Bank Top-8 Cup semifinals are being played over two legs, with the first leg of the semifinals were already played at the coastal town of Walvis Bay at the Kuisebmond Stadium on the weekend of March 16.

During the first leg, Namibian football reigning champions African Stars managed to take advantage ahead of this weekend’s semis when they defeated Tura Magic 1-0 in Walvis Bay and will go into tomorrow’s match with high hopes given their superior record in the two-legged affair.

Going into tomorrow’s clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Magic will be under pressure to win the match with at least two clear goals in order to reach the final because should Magic only manage to win the match by less than two clear goals, their fate would have to be determined via shootouts.

Therefore, the pressure is more on Magic to defy all odds and hopefully secure that much needed victory which will propel them to the final, but it will be a difficult assignment for the “Magicians” as they will be facing an equally determined and motivated Stars outfit, who have proven their desire to lift the trophy.

Since the semifinals are being played on a home and away basis, Magic were the home team in the first leg at Walvis Bay and Stars will be the home team in tomorrow’s match, and that gives Stars the advantage.

In the second semifinal match of the day, also tomorrow at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, former Namibia Premier League (NPL) multiple champions Black Africa will be faced with a balanced situation having played to a goalless draw against rivals Tigers during the first leg in Walvis Bay. Meaning both teams will enter tomorrow’s encounter on even grounds and whoever wants it the most on the day can win it and progress to the final.

In Walvis Bay, Tigers were the home team and will thus be a bit under pressure to secure a win as Black Africa will be aiming to use home advantage to the maximum and hopefully book a place in the coveted final. The competition’s winners will take home N$500,000 and the runners-up will pocket N$250,000. The losing semi-finalists will each receive N$125,000.

2019-03-29 11:05:05 3 days ago