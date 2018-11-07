Stay vigilant and bank safely online

WINDHOEK - Since the introduction of digital channels, be it on a PC or mobile phone, fraudsters have targeted unsuspecting users of these channels. This ranges from incidents related to phishing, card swopping, skimming, ATM fraud, and identity theft, 419 scams and sim swopping.

“Banks are ever vigilant to the changing modus operandi of fraudsters, and are constantly introducing new features to update and further protect their clients from falling prey to fraudsters. This works hand-in-hand with ensuring, we are always sharing fraud prevention tips with our clients in a bid to ensure all are educated on these ever-changing topics and how to protect themselves when using digital channels,” said Ingrid Kahona-Katjiukua from FNB Namibia Forensics.

Kahona-Katjiukua advised clients that when transacting on a PC, ensure that you are not on a spoof site by clicking on the security icon on your browser tool bar to ensure that the URL begins with https rather than http. Kindly also ensure that the URL is correct, namely www.fnbnamibia.com.na.

Also, avoid using public Wi-fi hotspots to perform transactions and ensure that the device you use for internet or mobile banking has the latest version of anti-virus software installed and is from a reputable company.

“It is extremely important that the antivirus is up-to-date and has an active license key. Use our Banking App to secure transacting on your PC Browser as well as when doing mobile banking. Never do your banking on public or unfamiliar computers at libraries, internet cafes, restaurants, and hotels.

Never click on a link to take you to your bank’s website, always log onto your bank’s website by typing in the web address yourself. Never click on links or attachments in suspicious or unfamiliar e-mails as your device could be infected with a virus or spyware or trojan,” Kahona-Katjiukua advised.

She continued that customers should not send e-mails that contain personal information such as a card number or an expiry date.

“If you suddenly loose reception on your cellphone for no reason, contact your service provider immediately. This could have been an illegal SIM swop on your number. Memorise your PIN and password and do not write them down or share them with anyone. Further, do not press remember passwords for any website.

Change your PIN and password regularly and try to make them as difficult as

possible. Clients can refer to our website Security Centre, to always stay up to date with emerging trends and tips on protecting themselves from compromise when banking,” Kahona-Katjiukua concluded.

