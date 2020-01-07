Stepdaughter killer dies in jail

WINDHOEK - A former farmworker who was serving 34 years for rape and murder of his stepdaughter was found dead in his cell bed at the Windhoek Central Correctional facility on Saturday.

The inmate, David Kido, who was 52 years old, was discovered dead on Saturday morning.

Kido, who was wheelchair-bound, was serving 34 years imprisonment for the murder and rape of his stepdaughter, Zelda Kock.

The incident happened during September 2013 at Mariental in the Hardap Region.

Police said his next of kin were informed and investigation continues. According to a daily newspaper, during the trial, Kido said he had strangled Kock and struck her head with a piece of iron after he had raped her.

Kido killed Kock after said she would report the rape incident to the police.

The daily newspaper continued to say that testimony from witnesses who told the court that he made similar admissions to another police officer and told a traditional healer at Mariental that he had raped and murdered his stepdaughter and then buried her body, was also part of the evidence on which Kido was convicted.

During the trial, Kido admitted that he tried to conceal the crime by burying Kock, burning a bag with clothes belonging to her and filing a missing person report with the police.

Kock’s partly naked body was discovered five days later after Kido had pointed out the spot where he had buried her to police officers.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man committed suicide inside a Noordoewer clinic consulting room on Saturday morning.

It is reported that Paulus Tutaleni Nghiholwe visited the clinic for treatment, however, he was found hanging with an electrical wire around his neck.

According to the police, a nurse injected the victim and told him to rest.

The nurse left the room and upon returning made the shocking discovery.

No foul play is suspected, while the next of kin has been informed.

In an unrelated matter, police at Omahenene opened a case of reckless and negligent driving after an 11-month-old baby was hit on the head by a tractor and sustained head injuries.

The incident happened at around 12h30 at Omikwiyu village in the Onesi constituency of Omusati.

“It is alleged that the tractor was ploughing while the baby was left sleeping in a tree situated in the same field. The victim was transported to Outapi district hospital and was later transferred to Oshakati state hospital where she is admitted in a critical condition,” the police stated.





