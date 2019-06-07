Ster-Kinekor grows an appetite for local movies

WINDHOEK - Local film producers have taken the leap of faith in showcasing their films with Ster-Kinekor Maerua Mall over the past few years.

Filmmakers are using this platform to ignite conversation, raise awareness, and drive social change within the community through their movies.

Most recently, the producers of the movie ‘Hairareb’, which stars veteran actor David Ndjavera as Hairareb, and Claudine de Groot as his wife, approached the cinema.

The screening of local content is not new to Ster-Kinekor Maerua Mall after the opening of the revamped Maerua Mall cinema years back. Doreen Rubvuwe of Ster-Kinekor informed Entertainment Now! that they released ‘Katutura’, the movie directed by Florian Schott and produced by Obed Emvula with huge success in 2015.

‘’During 2016, we hosted a premiere of ‘The Hidden Sky’ directed by Pedro Mendoza and in 2017, we premiered ‘Resentment’ directed by Oshoveli Shipoh,’’ she added.

In the past, it was highly unlikely to see any local films on the silver screen, which the current management cannot comment on but they feel with the advancement and accessibility of technology and equipment, they are expecting an improvement in the industry.

Just last month, local musician D-Naff released his latest music video entitled ‘No Longer Slaves’ at the Grove Mall Ster-Kinekor Cinema, making him the first musician to collaborate with the movie theatre.

Rubvuwe attributed this to the fact that like all the titles in cinemas, the longevity of a movie will be shown by the willingness of the public to buy the tickets. Just like with ‘Katutura’, they expect ‘Hairareb’ to do well.

She encouraged local producers to approach Ster-Kinekor to showcase their movies. “The cinemas are not new or unknown, as long as the content is relevant to our market and there is a demand within the market for that genre of film, we will welcome submissions,’’ she said.



2019-06-07 11:51:34 14 hours ago