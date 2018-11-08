Strong murder case set for 2019

WINDHOEK – The Katutura Magistrate’s Court postponed to 2019 the case of a 55-year-old man who is in police custody on suspicion he fatally stabbed his live-in girlfriend last year at the home they co-habited in Katutura.

The postponement in the matter came after it was revealed in court by the state that although the case was on the court roll for the prosecutor general’s decision, such was not yet available.

The prosecutor general will decide whether or not to prosecute Benjamin Strong who is the accused in the murder case.

Strong was arrested following the gruesome death of his lover Johanna Resandt. Resandt died on September 17, 2017 after having been stabbed 12 times all over her body.

Strong, who is still in police custody, faces a charge of murder read with the Provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The 55-year-old has denied guilt in relation to the charge. In his defence, he allegedly found Resandt dead upon his return home in the morning.

He also denied being a violent partner during his relationship with Resandt as put forward by the prosecution during his failed formal bail hearing.

However, during the hearing, a witness who was in the company of Strong and Resandt on the fateful night, had a different version of what transpired.

He testified that upon their arrival at home, the couple got into a heated argument which ultimately ended in the fatal stabbing.

He informed the court that he witnessed Strong stabbing Resandt with a knife and he got stabbed and became unconscious when he tried to intervene.

Strong was remanded in custody until his scheduled appearance in court on January 18, 2019.



