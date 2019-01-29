Struggling Pirates to face Civics tonight

WINDHOEK – Off-form Katutura giants Orlando Pirates will tonight continue with their fight for survival with the equally struggling Civics at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00, in what is expected to be a thrilling relegation skirmish between the two clubs.

Both teams are currently languishing in the relegation zone, with Pirates stationed rock-bottom of the log with only five points from ten league matches played so far, while Civics are also fighting to survive the relegation axe as they are sitting 13th on the log with six points.

Out of the ten league matches played so far, Pirates have only managed to record one win and two draws and lost the other seven, while Civics on the other hand have equally won one match and drew three matches and lost four.

With both clubs fighting to survive possible relegation, tonight’s game will be a match of convenience and any slip up by Pirates could see the “Buccaneers” move further deep into the pit of the relegation precinct and that could all but dampen their chances of jumpstarting their ailing league campaign.

On the other hand, Civics are determined to move out of the relegation zone and hopefully turn around their fortunes with a possible victory over Pirates in tonight’s encounter.

