Student ploughs back to community

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – A student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) pursuing an English degree has decided to donate stationaries to three schools. This she said is a way of showing appreciation. Rauna Ndengu told the Youth Corner that she is passionate about education.

“This small donation is a way of showing appreciation to a much challenging yet greatly rewarding and noble calling which is teaching,” said Ndengu.

Among others, Ndengu will be giving away books and pocket files in support of information management and archiving at schools.

“I believe that filling is the first entry point in a filing system before digital archiving, which is also a possible form of record keeping in the absence of technology,” she elaborated. Ndengu says the donations will be made to two of her previous schools namely Epandulo Combined School and Ekulo Senior Secondary School in Oshikoto Region while the third school is the Abraham Iyambo Primary School in Windhoek.

“The third school is one of the many Namibian schools that inspires me. I visited it in 2016, while it was still known as Moses Garoeb Project Primary School. At the time, I was just curious to know it better, given their humble location. My findings were that like any other good school, they wanted to do more and their attitude was inspiring,” she explained. “I sincerely hope that this small gift will add to their efforts of ensuring that their documents are well organised and traceable at all times,” she said. Even though Ndengu is now at the tertiary level, she said she still has more to offer to previous schools that groomed her to be the person she is today and that is her way of giving back. “I hope that even in this small gesture, they will recognise that we care. I am hopeful that in the future we will have much more to share. I am thankful to all those who have shared with me in different ways and in the same vain encourage others to do the same,” Ndengu said.

2019-07-10 09:57:15 1 days ago