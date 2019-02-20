Suspect accused of murder of Unam student denied bail

Victoria Kaapanda

ONGWEDIVA - The man accused of the murder of a third-year University of Namibia (Unam) student with whom he was romantically involved made a routine appearance before the Oshakati Magistrate’s Court yesterday. When he appeared before Magistrate Toini Shilongo, on charges of murder and gender-based violence, Paulus Nghipulenga (27), was not asked to plead. Nghipulenga was denied bail and remanded in police custody until his next court appearance on 25 March 2019.

Nghipulenga stands accused of killing 23-year-old Helao Gideon Hamuteta at Ongwediva New Reception area on Sunday evening. Hamuteta who originally from Eefa Doukadona village, was a third-year Education student at Unam Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus. She died after being stabbed several times, and her throat slit with a pocket knife at her home behind Unam HP Campus.

It is alleged the suspect threatened Hamuteta via text mewssages that he would kill her. He then travelled from Windhoek a few days before the incident happened, and has been sleeping in the house where the victim was living alone. It is alleged the suspect tried to hang himself with shoelaces but they snapped. That was before he handed himself over to the police officers stationed at the Oshiko roadblock in Ongwediva.

One of the victim’s aunt said a family member that was close to Hamuteta noticed that of late she had been arguing with someone over the phone. Hamuteta herself has however never opened up about her troubled relationship to her family. Prosecutor Mpule Siyomundji represented the state in the matter.

2019-02-20 09:30:17 1 months ago