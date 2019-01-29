Suspect in dagga worth over N$1 million denied bail

RUNDU - Dominga Isala, 43, arrested a week ago with five boxes of dagga weighing 103 kg with a street value exceeding N$1 million was denied bail in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court where she was arraigned last Wednesday while her co-accused Erastus Munango, 24, was granted bail of N$3 000.

The two accused appeared separately on a similar charge, that of dealing in a dependence-producing substance.

Dominga’s bail was opposed because she is an Angolan citizen thus the court felt she might abscond and because of the seriousness of the offence given the value involved. The two appeared before magistrate Barry Mufana while Godfrey Shivolo represented the state.



