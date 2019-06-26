Suspected cocaine peddler accused of N$13 000 bribe

WINDHOEK – Burundian national who was arrested on Friday in Kleine Kuppe for drug dealing in cocaine worth over N$300 000 allegedly offered a N$13 000 bribe to a police officer investigating his case so that the charges could be dropped.

Abdul Ndekuriyo, 35, tried his luck when he attempted to bribe a police officer who went to arrest him on the date in question. According to court documents, Ndekuriyo offered the investigator a bribe of N$13 000 cash in order to prevent the officer from arresting him and to possibly drop the charge.

Ndekuriyo made his first appearance in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of drug dealing in cocaine and an alternative charge of bribery.

While appearing in court, Ndekuriyo burst out saying the investigator was lying. In his defence, he claimed he never offered the police officer money during his arrest or at any point in time.

According to police reports, Ndekuriyo was arrested at a house in Kleine Kuppe on Friday, following a tip off. Upon his arrest, he was found with 37 packets of cocaine in his possession. The cocaine has a combined value of N$323 500.

During his court appearance before magistrate Vanessa Stanley, the suspect was informed that the court will not release him on bail.

According to the court, the charges he is facing are of a serious nature and there is fear that he might abscond and not stand trial, given that he is a foreign national. Furthermore, investigations into his case are still at a preliminary stage.

His defence counsel Milton Engelbrech informed the court they will be applying for a formal bail application with hopes that the accused will eventually be released on bail.

The court postponed the matter to August 2, to avail the police ample time to complete their investigations in the matter.

2019-06-26 10:04:39 7 hours ago