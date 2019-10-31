Suspected serial rapist nailed for defilement

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK - A 32-year old man who allegedly defiled four little girls between April and September 2019 at Tutaleni in Walvis Bay was arrested and has appeared in court.

He is charged with rape.

The accused who appeared before the magistrate’s court in Walvis Bay on Tuesday has been identified as Petrus Geiseb from Tutaleni. Police sources said he will not get bail due to the seriousness of the crimes committed.

The accuserd was arrested after one of his alleged victims reported the incident to her mother who in turn reported the incident to the police.

According to the police crime report, he allegedly enticed his victims with sweets to his room where he also exposed them to pornographic videos before he coercively sexually violate the children.

The children are aged 8, 9 and 10 respectively. Police investigations continue in this matter.

In separate incident, the police in Walvis Bay on Tuesday opened an inquest docket on the death of an Indonesian crewmember who died after he fell into the Atlantic Ocean while he was on duty earlier this week.

It was alleged the 44-year-old Robert Steven fell from the deck of a fishing vessel while he was trying to throw the shark from the vessel into the sea.

The co-worker managed to rescue the victim within 20-25 minutes however he was already unconscious and he died instantly. His body was transported to the Walvis Bay police mortuary for a post-mortem. The deceased’s next of kin were already informed as investigations continue.

2019-10-31 07:08:13 | 4 hours ago