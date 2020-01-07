Suspects nabbed for possession of illegal animal skins

NKURENKURU - Two Namibian male suspects were on Friday apprehended by the police in Kavango West for being in possession of controlled wildlife products.

They were caught with a leopard skin, two crocodile skins and a squirrel skin.

The arrests were carried out at Nkurenkuru, while the suspects are aged 30 and 53 respectively.

The leopard skin is valued at N$150 000, while the two crocodile skins are valued at N$90 000.

The value of the squirrel skin was not determined at the time of going to print.

Suspects were due to appear in a local court yesterday.

In a separate case, on Friday at about 23h45 at Kangenya location in Nkurenkuru, it was alleged that a man assaulted a 27-year-old female with his bare hands and further pulled her forcefully into his tent and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the police report, the suspect was reported to be 31-years old.

He was arrested and was also due to appear in court yesterday.

Police investigations continue.

