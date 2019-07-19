Swakop rape accused in High Court

Roland Routh

WINDHOEK - Two men accused of rape in Swakopmund during 2015 and 2017 made a first appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday before Judge Christi Liebenberg.

Chris van Wyk is facing three counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of theft, while his co-accused Desmond !Owos-Oab is facing two counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of theft and one count of housebreaking with intent to rape and rape.

According to the charge sheet, both accused on November 1, 2015, at an area near Masilo Street in Mondesa, Swakopmund, whilst the complainant was on her way to a friend’s house, approached her and then assaulted and raped her.

It is further alleged that they took turns with the one helping the other to commit the vile deed.

With regard to the housebreaking charge, it is alleged that !Owos-Oab during the evening hours of March 5, 2017 broke into the room where the complainant was lying passed out after a drinking spree and raped her.

The trial was postponed to August 15 for Van Wyk to get legal representation and for another pre-trial hearing.

!Owos-Oab is represented by Legal Aid lawyer Mpokiseng Dube, but Trevor Brockerhoff stood in for him yesterday.

The state was represented by Felisitas Sikerete-Vendura.

