Swakopmund municipality sponsors entrepreneur mentorship programme

The Swakopmund municipality has sponsored 10 local entrepreneurs to the tune N$530 000 to enter a 12-month training programme with the support of the Dome facility.

The programme, called Entrepreneurs Factory, will start with the first intake in 2021 and is focussing on business skills development, coaching mentoring using the unmatched potential methodology in all interactions with the participants.

Speaking during the launch of the project, CEO of the Dome Fanus Engelbrecht said the first six months of the training will focus on business skills transfer and an in-house practical simulation of the business environment.

“The last six months will be spent on setting up and running the businesses that will be done through the assistance of the Dome,” he said.

Swakopmund mayor Nehemia Salomon also said the SME sector faces many challenges such as skills and trading space to promote their products.

Salmon explained the challenges that SMEs face are one of the reasons the municipality came on board as sponsors.

“Their plight cannot only be addressed by the public sector alone but the private sector equally has a role to play in SME development. Hence, an initiative such as this one, whereby young entrepreneurs are given an opportunity to plan, innovate and implement their future, is commendable,” he said.

2020-09-21 10:21:07 | 1 days ago