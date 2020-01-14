Swapo has delivered - !Naruseb 

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP - The ruling party has appealed to registered voters to go out in numbers and vote for Festus Shilimela as the next Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor.

The Keetmanshoop Urban by-election, which was necessitated by the resignation of Hilma Nicanor last year, will take place tomorrow. During a campaign rally at the weekend, Swapo’s secretary for economic affairs and agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb, said the party places a huge premium on service delivery.

“The constituency is the seat of the //Kharas regional council and it is also the economic hub of the entire //Kharas region,” he said. He added that there is a conviction to believe that the constituency has seen a rapid growth and well-planned infrastructural development for the past five years.

!Naruseb further added that the constituency was moving forward with a “well-structured plan”, with rural to urban migration challenges well managed with the necessitated service delivery.

!Naruseb cited the success of the mass housing programme, electricity provision and employment creation as some of the challenges that Swapo has addressed at Keetmanshoop. He also added that decentralisation of government services was evident in the construction of the Office of the Ombudsman as well as the University of Namibia (Unam) southern campus. He further urged Namibians to stay true to the cause of the country and ignore the ‘prophets of doom’. “Show them that come the day of voting, a Swapo party led government is one that is doing its utmost best to deliver to the people of the soil,” he said.

2020-01-14 07:00:26 | 1 days ago