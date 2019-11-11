Swapo will expel me before elections – Itula Nuusita Ashipala National Ohangwena

×

HELAO NAFIDI - Independent candidate Dr Panduleni Itula says he has a feeling Swapo will try to expel him just a few days before the general election to confuse his followers that he is not a member of the ruling party.

“I have got a vision. They will sit down few days before elections because when they said I should resign, and I refused. And then they said they will expel me, and I gave them a go-ahead. Then they said they will excommunicate me,” declaimed Itula.

He was addressing supporters at Helao Nafidi on Saturday.

The defiant Itula said there is no justification to expel him, as he has not committed a crime, nor has he violated any law.

“They did that with comrade Job Amupanda and comrade Ngurare; thank God we have justice in this country. The courts said they can’t do that. If they couldn’t do that, why do they want to do that just before elections? What for? Have they really gone bizarre to the extent they have no confidence in the Namibian people?” questioned Itula.

Swapo’s expulsion of firebrand youth activist Job Amupanda, George Kambala, Dimbulukeni Nauyoma and former SPYL secretary Elijah Ngurare was reversed in the Windhoek High Court, as it was deemed unlawful in 2016.

The four were expelled for their involvement in the Affirmative Repositioning movement and its activities.

Itula, who had arrived in Helao Nafidi from Okongo where he met with his followers, also addressed supporters in the Oshana and Omusati regions last week.

Itula told his followers, mainly youth, that he is in the regions to listen to their plight and not dictate his ideology to them.

“The tradition of politicians coming to feed you what they need and what you need is wrong. It is the people who decide, and it is the people’s needs that are to be satisfied; it is the people who have to decide – not only their own destiny, but also to decide who their leaders should be,” articulated Itula.

Itula said the ruling party has been in power since the past 30 years, yet the citizenry still yearns for better services.

He singled out youth unemployment and lack of appropriate health care, amongst others.



2019-11-11 07:24:29 | 1 days ago