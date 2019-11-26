Swartbooi delivers ‘message of hope’ at final rally Staff Reporter National Karas

×

Steven Klukowksi

KEETMANSHOOP – The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) held its final rally at Keetmanshoop on Sunday, with party leader Bernadus Swartbooi saying they were the only hope for Namibians.

“We decided to hold our last rally in Keetmanshoop since we always believe there is hope in Keetmanshoop as the capital of the south, regardless of being bankrupt,” said Swartbooi.

He promised supporters that the day would come when they would realise the role they played towards an LPM victory. “This is not an ordinary election,” he said. Swartbooi said that tomorrow’s election must serve to free the country from corruption, adding that certain individuals who have been enriching themselves for the past 30 years have privatised Namibia’s democracy. “We must look on how people hoping to own houses are denied the right thereto, people whose ancestors made sacrifices for the freedom of this country,” he said.

“Every generation reserves the right to rediscover itself, given a strategic challenge to total transformation in their respective societies.”

He called on Namibians to vote for LPM in the Presidential and National Assembly elections. “I will answer to the calls of poverty and slave-like conditions and press for land and jobs for all,” Swartbooi promised.

Referring to changes LPM would effect if voted into power, he promised that the monthly old-age grant would be increased to N$3 000. “We will furthermore install free tertiary education and make vocational training entry requirements more accessible.”

He reasoned that no other party apart from LPM has the moral courage to stand up for the needs and aspirations of Namibian citizens.

2019-11-26 07:23:30 | 7 hours ago