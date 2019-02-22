Swimmers gun for titles at Long Course National Champs 

WINDHOEK – About 177 swimmers are ruffling feathers for the four-day Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals Championships, which gets underway at the Olympia Swimming Pool, South of Windhoek today.

The gathering is proudly hosted by the Namibia Swimming Union (NSU) and has attracted swimmers from various local clubs who will battle it out for top honours in 98 events over the four-day event.

Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Namibia Swimming Academy (NSA), Marlins, Swakopmund Swimming Club, Swakopmund Flippers Swimming Club and Oranjemund Sand Sharks have confirmed their participation.

This year’s Bank Windhoek Long Course Nationals Championships, is expected to be highly competitive as top swimmers such as Jose Canjulo, Mikah Burger, Ronan Wantenaar, Tiana Esslinger, Heleni Stergiadis and Ariana Naukosho, are all keen to bring their top performances to the championships.

