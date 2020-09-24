Take pride in your mother tongue Steven Klukowski National Karas

KEETMANSHOOP – Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentia Kröhne said it is worrisome that some of today’s children fail to speak their mother tongues.

The mayor added many residents in the region are forgetting their culture in daily life.

“You should always try and not be ashamed to communicate in your home language and constantly live out your culture wherever you are,” she said while officiating at the opening of the National Heritage Week at Keetmanshoop yesterday.

The //Kharas region is playing host to the annual event, which runs until Sunday, with a daily outdoor museum experience showcased at the amphitheatre at the Keetmanshoop Central Park.

According to the mayor, the event should be optimally explored to attract more tourists to the region.

“Since our borders will be opened soon; you, as the community, can gain greatly if you can work around getting more tourist to visit our region,’’ she added.

The mayor also urged the Keetmanshoop community to assist and support local businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

‘’Although such businesses start slow, they can grow with hard work and if show cast properly,’’ she said.

Kröhne also called on SMEs to visit government institutions for financial and administrative support.

She went on to say that through this, they can apply for grants and get professional and entrepreneurial assistance.

- sklukowski@nepc.com.na



2020-09-24 09:21:30 | 12 hours ago