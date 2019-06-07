Talent discovered from sheer curiosity

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK- Make-up artist, Georgina Da Conceeicao Barnade better known as Stacy, says her love for the creative art of make-up was born from sheer curiosity.

The self-taught makeup artist told Entertainment Now! this week that four years ago, she was curious about what she could create artistically using make-up and with the help of YouTube, she perfected her skill.

“I started doing make-up on my face and then on other people until I got it right and now it has become a part-time job. I do make-up for local celebrities and socialites, including Maria Nepembe and Sharon Tjimbundu,” the talented Stacy said.

She is working towards opening her own salon, which she said should be running by next year.

Stacy, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Travel and Tourism, describes herself as a “very curious person”, as she challenges herself by creating different faces with make-up which mostly look too good to be true.

Apart from doing regular make-up to enhance women’s beauty, Stacy also paints artistic facial features to depict different characters.

Apart from being a make-up artist, the 28-year-old Stacy is a writer, photographer, content creator, hairstylist and singer. To find out more about Stacy’s creations, follow her on her social media platforms:

Instagram: yeah_its me stayc and on Facebook: Stay-c and The Namibian Girl



