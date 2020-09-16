Tashia Travels - 30 days in Singapore: part 2 Tashia Kalondo National Khomas

×

Spending one night at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore was a memorable lifetime experience that absolutely rocked my world. The indescribable Marina Bay Sands is so much more than just a luxury hotel; it is a premier entertainment destination with a vibrant diversity of attractions and facilities. It is a landmark that possesses a distinct identity that distinguishes Singapore from all other cities. Located along the picturesque Marina Bay waterfront, Marina Bay Sands seamlessly combines business and leisure into a singular destination, unlike any other. In this piece, I will elaborate on my stay at the iconic hotel, taking a dip in the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool and the spectacular gardens by the Bay Light Show.



Sands SkyPark infinity pool

Taking a dip in the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool and gazing down on the glittering expanse of the Singapore skyline from a dizzying height of almost 200 metres, is a once-in-a-lifetime dream. I spent most of my time soaking up the sun on a luxurious poolside lounger, next to a palm tree sipping on the most delicious cocktails I’ve ever had in my life. When I wasn’t living my best life on a sun lounger trying to read a book that I couldn’t concentrate on because of how fascinated I was by my immediate surroundings, I was in a pool that made me feel as if I were swimming in the air. Officially dubbed the Sands SkyPark Infinity Pool, the experience of it all is pure indulgence. A selection of the most delicious snacks and drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are available by the poolside from 07h00 – 22h00 daily. Pool access is exclusive and strictly reserved for hotel guests, and valid hotel key cards (one per registered guest) must be presented for entry to what feels like is Fort Knox. And Fort Knox it is because the pool is a treasury of pure gold. Open from 06h30 to midnight, I made sure to catch the sunrise for a rare moment of peace and quiet. I sat quietly on a sun lounger to watch the last streaks of pink fade from the sky. It was as if nature was showing off or putting on a show for me, I was spoiled with the most magnificent and awe-inspiring display of scenery. Three times the length of an Olympic swimming, I must admit, it is quite the luxury frolicking about in an endless stretch of blue.



Marina Bay Sands Hotel

From the moment I stepped into the wide fancy lobby in Tower 3, the feelings evoked by the sheer elegance and splendour were inescapable. My stay at the world famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel was the absolute highlight of my trip to Singapore. The service level was flawless, the housekeeping impeccable, the award-winning food was to die for and I can go on and on but honestly, “wow”, is the only word I can use to describe this spectacular place. My hotel room was a destination in itself, it is grand, luxurious, tall, spacious and I will successfully run out of adjectives in my attempt to describe it for the magnificence it is. We stayed in a Deluxe Room that had all the modern conveniences and elegant décor. Our 35th floor room had a garden view with floor-to-ceiling windows that offered unsurpassed views of Gardens by the Bay. This hotel room felt as if I were relaxing in my own private sanctuary. With two king sized beds, I slept sprawled out like the capital letter X in the one bed and made my partner sleep in the other, because of luxury! Luxury is defined by the Marina Bay Sands Hotel and is definitely one of the best hotels I’ve ever stayed in. It legitimately lives up to the expectations and is what Hotel dreams are made of.



Gardens by the bay

Gardens by the Bay is a massive, dramatically colourful and futuristic park in the bay area of Singapore. The standout features are the famous Supertree structures as they are the centrepiece of the gardens’ light and music show which made me feel like I am in a modern fairy tale. Twice a night, the vertical gardens come alive in a dazzling 15-minute light and sound display called Garden Rhapsody. Singapore isn’t your go-to place for stargazing but this colourful Gardens by the Bay light show matches up pretty well. Over 200 different species of plants and flowers cover the exterior of these tall upright gardens and the Flower Dome brings plants to life in a way you’ve probably never seen before. If you suffer from sinusitis like I do, the Flower Dome will also leave you with a nasal headache like you’ve never had before. Beautiful agony. There are hundreds of trees and plants to discover and offers a fun space to explore horticulture from around the world. Gardens by the Bay is an incredible destination for both kids and grownups, or for anyone looking for a respite with stunning views.

Since it opened in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has grown to become the symbol of Singapore and allowed me to experience the splendour of the city-state in an unforgettable experience. The integrated resort – which is essentially a hotel, casino, mall, convention centre, theatre and museum complex all rolled into one – is one of Singapore’s most prestigious landmarks, was gave me an unforgettable life experience.

2020-09-16 11:51:08 | 18 hours ago