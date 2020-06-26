Tate Buti's pilot dream Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

One thing he regrets not doing before getting into music is studying and taking his academics seriously. Teeleleni Abraham Mumbangala is a name not known in the entertainment industry but believe me, you know the person behind it, you have danced to his many hits before.

Popularly known as Tate Buti, the 40-year-old, married father of three daughters said his biggest wish, if it wasn’t for music, would be a career in aviation. “I wish I could have studied to become a pilot before doing music. I am smart and people don’t know that,” he said when asked what he would be into if he wasn’t doing music – and that’s one thing the masses don’t know about him.

The Windhoek-born entertainer said he got exposed to music in the northern parts of Namibia where he grew up, adding that everyone around him was constantly listening to music and the only way for him was to join the squad.

He said: “I got exposed to doing music from home in Oshakati; my neighbours used to listen to music and that made me appreciate it, everyone around me was listening to music. Because of the lack of influence locally as most of us were starting music at that time, I also grew up listening to Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and music from South Africa – I was into Ringo Mandlingozi’s music, Brenda Fassie and Mandoza.”

Being in the music industry since 2002, he has heeded many other artists who have somewhat moulded him into the musician he is today. “When we started we did Kwiku music but now we do good music,” he told Entertainment Now! on the genre he leans onto more.



Why shirtless?

Have you ever seen Tate Buti on stage fully clothed? Please tell us the date when the event took place so that we can verify. He said the main reason for performing bare-chested is for art purposes. “It’s called art. Appearance and image-wise, it is art,” he tersely stated.

The image of him dancing on stage is one that is most anticipated wherever he is about to perform. Having performed all over the country, Tate Buti has set one place on a pedestal which he feels made him appreciate music even more and brings out the best in him.

“I love this country and all the places I have performed but there is something extra special about Keetmanshoop – that place is my favourite and it’s for the mere fact that they give love to music,” declared Tate Buti.

He has an implacable repertoire of albums which he has been releasing almost every year since he started his music career under his stable Omalaeti Productions with over 14 albums released to date.



Pros and cons of being an artist in Namibia

Every industry has its ups and downs and I am sure in your profession right now, you have either had epiphanies or ideas of quitting or venturing into something else because of the issues and obstacles you faced or noticed while doing your work. Tate Buti feels no different about the entertainment industry.

He said: “What I love and cherish about this industry is that being a musician opens doors for one, it has opened doors for me. You learn more about yourself in terms of communication and most importantly being in this type of industry has led to many people forever getting a glass of water wherever you go. There are always people willing to give you a glass of water,” he mentioned.

But apart from the good, the bad will surface somehow. “One thing about this industry is that you hardly have time for yourself; the other issue is you sometimes become a remote control of the public,” he shed light.

Tate Buti bared that the other part, which is a sad one is where people wake up and get their salaries but at times there is nothing coming your side (artist) – and that is somewhat of a disadvantage of being a musician in this country,” he indicated.

The ‘No Beer’ singer is a classic and simple man because gathering from the conversation with him, living life comes with a defined menu but basic sheer determination, drive and focus. He wakes up and goes his way. “Things are simple in my world, I wake up, go to the gym and give the day in God’s hands,” said the father of three.

Tate Buti adds that the best stress reliever for him is driving around. “I don’t have a preferred destination but I like driving around. When I get bored I like driving, just randomly driving and going forward,” he said.



Lessons from Covid-19 and tips to fellow artists



Tate Buti said Covid-19 has opened his eyes on many spectrums but most importantly the self-sustainability of the country in terms of food security is something that keeps on popping up in his head.

“Namibians are very slow and I feel we need to speed up with everything. On the agricultural part, there should be sufficient supply of food and beverages. This industry needs to be taken over by Namibians and can’t largely depend on South Africa for food and other necessities that can be fulfilled by locals. Covid-19 opened my eyes in that regard,” he said.

He further said as far as the entertainment industry is concerned, he is in no position to advise anyone on joining the industry because it should be a natural thing.

“I am not in a position to advise anyone to go into the music industry because artists are born. When you are born an artist, everything comes naturally, you can’t decide because your neighbour is a boxer, you will also become a boxer, it must come automatically, it’s an inborn thing,” he informed.

Tate Buti said parents should monitor their children’s behaviour when it comes to adopting trades, attitude and passion for things; they will be able to tell which direction their children are heading to. “You don’t join the industry, you are born with it,” he reiterated.

He said he wanted to point out to Namibian artists that this is not America. “If you have to stand up and make your stand sell your sweets, do it. It’s better for you to always have something on the side to ensure that you have an extra income and different income revenue streams,” he opined.

