Taylor Jaye spreads her wings internationally Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - The Namibian born and South African based artist and actress, Taylor Jaye, is on the road to greatness as she elevated her music to international stages.

The afro-beats sweetheart was one of the two artists from Southern Africa alongside Zimbabwean Musician Jayprazah, to perform at one of Africa’s biggest music festival, One Africa Music fest in Dubai last weekend.

The singer took to social media to express her excitement, saying performing at One Africa Music fest is a dream come true.

The easy-going singer who was boarding when Entertainment Now! contacted her, she took time from her busy schedule to describe her journey on how she made it internationally.

She said, “The festival organising committee called my management and asked to book me.”

Taylor Jaye has been doing a lot of promotions across Africa all year and that could be the reason they noticed her.

“It felt amazing, it was my first international gig outside of Africa and it wasn’t just any gig it was one of the biggest African stages in the world.

A dream come true to be the first Namibian on it. And it was lit, the crowd was lit, the stage was lit. Seeing all the big African artists on one stage was amazing,” she recalled delightfully adding that she feels humbled and grateful of the experience and everyone who treated them kindly.

Even though she was ecstatic for the opportunity, Taylor Jaye asked the Music fest management to also keep on scouting musicians from all corners of Africa as it is predominantly West and East African.

The ‘Sugar blesser’ hitmaker recently released her latest single ft Patoranking and Chin Chilla from South Africa and her team is already busy with the media tour and getting ready for a new music video.

Even though she is partially in the land of the brave, she said she will always be representing her country and chances of residing back home are high.

Born Jaleesa !Gaoses, Taylor Jaye complimented on the Namibian local artists, saying they are working hard to improve the music industry and all that is lacking is the support from local companies and sponsors, to help them grow and reach international heights.

Some of the African artists that performed at the fest were Wizkid, Burnaboy, Tiwa Savage and many more while Namibian sweetheart Maria Nepembe was among the attendees to support the African dream.

Taylor Jaye encouraged aspiring artists to dream big as nothing comes on a silver platter.

2019-11-22 09:18:58 | 15 hours ago