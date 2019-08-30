Taylor Jaye ventures into acting

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – Namibia-born musician, singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, philanthropist and now actress, Taylor Jaye, who is currently living in South Africa has ventured into acting and she will be acting in a Nigerian series, ‘Un-locked’ alongside Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye.

The prison series is yet to launch, as it is still in production. Taylor Jaye could not contain her excitement as she went on Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans “Couple weeks ago, I had the awesome privilege of going to Nigeria and spreading my acting wings in a brilliant upcoming series directed by Nigerian super star actor @mikeezu @onlockedtheseries the makeup and costume department did the most transforming us all into criminals,” she said. Ezuruonye, who is also the director of the series, congratulated her on her role, adding that the world would see her prowess as she has shown her artistic skills and strength in the series.

“You surely made Namibia and Africa proud,” Ezuruonye commented.

The ‘Satsa’ hitmaker is not a stranger to the spotlight, as she has been setting fire to the Namibian and South African music industries with her Khoisan-flavoured music since 2015. The hard-working musician has been making headlines, especially in South Africa, not only with her music but with her passion for the community such as women empowerment and gender-based violence.

Born Jaleesa !Gaoses, Taylor Jaye is determined to be a household name and she has worked alongside South African music giants, Busiswa, Big Star Johnson and Uhuru.

Taylor has performed in several countries around the world and even though she was born in Windhoek, she spent a large part of her growing up in the United States, which is likely to influence her singing career.

