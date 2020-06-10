  • June 11th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ Teacher suspended over racist comments

Teacher suspended over racist comments

Eveline de Klerk   National   Khomas
2,871
0

Share on social media


WALVIS BAY – The Hillside Christian College has suspended a teacher who went on a racist tirade on social media. 
The Walvis Bay-based school distanced itself from the conduct of the assistant teacher, Corien Steenkamp, after it was alerted of the teacher’s conduct by a Namibian student in the US.  Steenkamp, who has since deleted her Facebook account, made racist comments 
following the murder of Zimbabwean woodcarver Hlaisanani Zhou, who died after he was allegedly assaulted by at least five men at Otjiwarongo last Friday.

Steenkamp posted that all the land belonged to South African boers while displaying the old apartheid-era flag. She also questioned whether the media would have reported on the murder if it was the other way around. At one stage, Steenkamp posted that civilisation is not made for blacks and that the Bible was also not written for blacks.  

“The world knows that Europe is fed up with uncivilised people. Go back to the bush and eat your rotten food like your forefathers,” she said towards another social user, who tried to reason with her over controversial posts. 

Principal Wilma de Sousa yesterday distanced the school from Steenkamp’s remarks, saying that it certainly does not portray the views of the school. She added that Steenkamp was suspended with immediate effect and that the school is currently seeking legal advice for further steps. “We condemn any utterances placing any race, colour or people at a higher or lower level or position and want to distance ourselves from such hate speech. We believe and teach that we are all created equal before God,” she said. 

“We, together with our legal advisers, are currently dealing with the situation and the process will be fair, just and professional. We hereby deeply regret the offence caused and wish to apologise for the harm it’s done in our community, nation and the world at large.” 

Steenkamp was a grade 4 teaching assistant at the private school. Meanwhile, efforts to get comment from Steenkamp proved futile yesterday.

– edeklerk@nepc.com.na


 


Eveline de Klerk
2020-06-10 09:58:49 | 21 hours ago
Home \ National \ Teacher suspended over racist comments - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Nandjila Sadrag

    Y suspending her? Fire her on the spot! Under no circumstances will she be allowed to work with pupils ever. She suppose to be a role model, regadless her racist opinion towards other races. For the fact that she air that on nation media, this shows that her character, and actions towards our children under her care who aren't white are compromised. Therefore I suggest the school board to conduct a thorough investigation whilst a teacher in that school. She is a cancer, a huge tumour and need to cut out before spread to the other areas. Kick out racism in schools.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds