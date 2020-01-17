Teen appears on multiple charges

WINDHOEK - A 15-year-old teenager from Rehoboth, who was 14 when he committed several offences including murder, rape and arson, made his first appearance in the Windhoek High Court yesterday before Judge Christie Liebenberg.

The teenager, who may not be identified due to his age, is accused of murdering 57-year-old Sarah Jagger during the period 24 to 25 September 2018 near Bahnhoff station in the Rehoboth district after he reportedly raped her several times and thereafter amputated one of her feet.

According to the summary of substantial facts in the indictment, the accused attacked the deceased who was alone and walking on a gravel road from Bahnhoff station to Farm Aoxas and dragged her a distance away from the road.

He then allegedly undressed the deceased while kicking her and hitting her with rocks – in the process fracturing her skull and ribs.

It is alleged he proceeded to raping her at least two times.

The victim died on the scene.

It is further alleged that the youngster then robbed the deceased of her bag and cut off or amputated a foot of the deceased, put it in a plastic bag and threw it on a gravel road.

He also proceeded to stab or cut the body of the deceased with a knife or other sharp object.

It is further alleged that the teenager then broke into a zinc house at farm Aoxas and stole several items where after he set the shack and another one on the farm alight.

He is facing one count of murder, a charge of rape, one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances, violating of a dead body, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft and two counts of arson alternatively malicious damage to property.

The accused is represented by Giant Kauari and the state by Advocate Cliff Lutibezi. The matter was postponed to 3 February at 09h00 for another pre-trial hearing.

He remains in custody at the Rehoboth police cells in a single cell.

2020-01-17 07:39:26 | 6 days ago