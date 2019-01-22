Teen critical after hit and run 

RUNDU - The police in Kavango West are investigating a case whereby a 19-year-old man was bumped along the Rundu-Nkurenkuru B10 main road. The unknown driver failed to report the accident nor render any assistance to the injured victim as is required by law.

The 19-year-old is currently fighting for his life in the Rundu Intermediate Hospital where he was rushed to on Saturday morning. The accident was reported to have happened at about 05h00 on Saturday at Gcamade village in Kapako Constituency some 100km east of Nkurenkuru.

No one witnessed the accident happening and the unknown driver remains at large. “It is alleged that an unknown driver of an unknown vehicle bumped a pedestrian and sustain serious injuries, it is further alleged that the victim was last seen at 04h00 with his girlfriend while drunk. The victim’s name is Siwombe Magnus Kambembe Sikukutu,19, a resident of Gcamade, said the Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, who confirmed the incident.

“The victim is currently in Rundu hospital in a critical condition. Suspect still at large and investigation continues. If there is anyone with information regarding this incident, they must please come forth or the suspected driver if he is reading this, he must just come forth so that we can resolve this,” he added.

2019-01-22 09:14:24 16 hours ago