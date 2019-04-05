Temptations show postponed indefinitely

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - The organisers of the much-anticipated Temptations Motown Afro Night yesterday said they could not resolve issues between the promoter, Tshepi Live Entertainment-Botswana, and The Temptations.

“Therefore after careful thought and consideration, of all possible outcomes, as a result the show cannot take place on the said date,” was the official communication from the world-famous group who made their mark on the global music industry in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

However, the organisers said that those who bought tickets should not be worried as they will be refunded by Lucky Sky Travel Namibia which is the facilitator and sponsor of the event. “Refunds will be processed at our offices in Town Square floor opposite Ocean Basket,” an agent from Lucky Sky Travel confirmed.

Further, the organisers apologised for the inconvenience this might have caused and assured Namibian jazz lovers that The Temptations will be back once all outstanding issues have been sorted.

The American vocal group released a series of fruitful singles and albums with Motown Records during the 60s and 70s and are known for their soulful baritones that have produced hits such as “My Girl” and “Papa was a Rolling Stone”.

The Temptations were on a tour to Africa, which started at the Baisago Convention Centre in Botswana on the March 15, 2019, and on March 16 had a show at Sun City in South Africa.

The third leg of the tour was in Zambia at the Mika Convention Centre on March 30, 2019 while the Namibian tour was slated for April 06, 2019 at the Hage Geingob Rugby Stadium. Namibian artists Sally Boss Madam and Big Ben were expected to headline the show alongside The Temptations and Botswana’s afro jazz artist, Tshepi Molosiwa.



